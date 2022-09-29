Adam Long putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Long hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Adam Long hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

Long hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 56-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Long chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

Long hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.