Adam Hadwin putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Adam Hadwin hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.