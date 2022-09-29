Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Rai suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rai at 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Rai chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Rai chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to even-par for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Rai chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Rai's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.