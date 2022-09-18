Zecheng Dou shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Zecheng Dou hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Dou's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Dou chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Dou got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dou to even-par for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Dou hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.