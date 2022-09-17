Zac Blair shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Zac Blair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Blair's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

Blair hit his tee at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Blair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.