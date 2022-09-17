  • Wyndham Clark putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Wyndham Clark makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark sinks a 31-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Wyndham Clark makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.