Wyndham Clark putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Wyndham Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Clark reached the green in 4 and rolled a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Clark at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Clark's 76 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.