Will Gordon shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gordon's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gordon went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.