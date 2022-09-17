-
Vincent Norrman shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2022
Features
Five rookies hit first shot on PGA TOUR at Fortinet
In the first round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, rookies Harrison Endycott, Nicolas Echavarria, Kevin Roy, Trevor Cone and Vincent Norrman hit their debut shots on the PGA TOUR with their families by their side.
Vincent Norrman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Norrman's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Norrman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norrman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Norrman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.
