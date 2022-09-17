Vincent Norrman shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Vincent Norrman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Norrman's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Norrman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norrman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Norrman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.