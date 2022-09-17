Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Merritt's tee shot went 155 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Merritt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Merritt's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.