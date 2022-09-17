Tom Hoge rebounds from poor front in third round of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hoge finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Tom Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Tom Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Hoge hit his 99 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hoge hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.