Thomas Detry shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Thomas Detry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Detry's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Detry's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Detry had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Detry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Detry's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Detry got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Detry to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Detry chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.