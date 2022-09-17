Taylor Pendrith putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Taylor Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

Pendrith hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.