Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Taylor Moore hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Moore's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 88 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Moore hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 1 over for the round.