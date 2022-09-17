Taylor Montgomery shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Taylor Montgomery hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a 251 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Montgomery had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Montgomery hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.