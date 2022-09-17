Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Jaeger had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Jaeger's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.