S.H. Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

S.H. Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Kim's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.