Scott Harrington shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Scott Harrington hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Harrington had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 189-yard par-3 green 15th, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.