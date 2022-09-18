  • Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Sahith Theegala rolls in 23-footer for birdie at Fortinet Champ

