Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 9th at 9 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

Sahith Theegala got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sahith Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Theegala's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.