Russell Knox putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Russell Knox hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Russell Knox hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knox had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.