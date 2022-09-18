Robby Shelton shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Robby Shelton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Shelton's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 117 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Shelton had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Shelton tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.