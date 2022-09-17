  • Rickie Fowler shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler holes birdie putt at Fortinet Champ

