Rickie Fowler shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fowler had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.