Paul Haley II shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Paul Haley II hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Haley II had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Haley II had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Haley II hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haley II to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Haley II reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Haley II's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 6 under for the round.

Haley II hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haley II to 7 under for the round.

After a 236 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Haley II chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haley II to 7 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Haley II to 6 under for the round.