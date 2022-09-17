Nick Watney comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watney finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Nick Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Watney's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Watney had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Watney's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Watney hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.