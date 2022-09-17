Nick Taylor shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Nick Taylor hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

Taylor's tee shot went 258 yards to the native area and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.