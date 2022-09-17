Nick Hardy shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Nick Hardy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Hardy had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hardy's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hardy had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hardy chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hardy at 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.