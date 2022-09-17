Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Lashley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 110 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Lashley had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Lashley at 1 under for the round.