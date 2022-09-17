Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 70th at even par; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Thompson's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Thompson's his second shot went 42 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.