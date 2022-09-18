Max Homa finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Max Homa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Danny Willett; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

Homa his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.