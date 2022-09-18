Matti Schmid shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Matti Schmid hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schmid finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Schmid got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Schmid to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Schmid's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Schmid got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Schmid to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schmid's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 4 over for the round.

Schmid hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schmid to 3 over for the round.

Schmid got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schmid to 4 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Schmid reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 3 over for the round.