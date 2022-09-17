Matthias Schwab finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab got to the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt to save par. This put Schwab at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schwab's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.