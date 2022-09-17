Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Matt Wallace hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wallace had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Wallace's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.