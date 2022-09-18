Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kuchar's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kuchar's tee shot went 178 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.