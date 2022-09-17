Mark Hubbard posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Fortinet Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hubbard finished his day tied for 9th at 9 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Mark Hubbard had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hubbard's 91 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hubbard's 132 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.