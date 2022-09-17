Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hughes's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Hughes chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hughes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.