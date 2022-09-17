Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Lucas Glover hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day in 72nd at 1 over; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Glover's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Glover's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.