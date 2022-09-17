Kramer Hickok shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hickok had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hickok's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hickok hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.