Kevin Streelman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Streelman got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Streelman to even-par for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 189-yard par-3 green 15th, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Streelman at 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.