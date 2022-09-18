Justin Lower shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Justin Lower hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

Lower got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lower's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lower chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Lower's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Lower chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.