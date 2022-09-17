Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Bramlett's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Bramlett's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bramlett's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Bramlett had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.