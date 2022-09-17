Jimmy Walker shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Walker's 135 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Walker's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Walker's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Walker had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Walker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Walker at 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Walker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 161 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.