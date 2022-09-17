James Hahn finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, James Hahn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

Hahn got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hahn's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hahn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hahn at 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.