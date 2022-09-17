Jacob Bridgeman shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Jacob Bridgeman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bridgeman finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Bridgeman's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bridgeman had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bridgeman to even for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Bridgeman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Bridgeman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bridgeman to even-par for the round.