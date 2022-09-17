J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Spaun's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.