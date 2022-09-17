Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 70th at even par; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.