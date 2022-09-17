-
Harrison Endycott putts himself to a 7-under 65 in third round of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Harrison Endycott hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Endycott finished his day tied for 9th at 9 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Harrison Endycott's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrison Endycott to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Endycott had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Endycott's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 4 under for the round.
Endycott missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Endycott to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Endycott had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 6 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Endycott hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Endycott chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Endycott at 7 under for the round.
