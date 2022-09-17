Harris English posts bogey-free 1-under 71 l in the third round of the Fortinet Championship

Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. English finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

At the par-5 18th, Harris English chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.