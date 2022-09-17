Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Sigg's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Sigg's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Sigg hit his 135 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.