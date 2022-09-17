Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Woodland's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Woodland's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Woodland hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.