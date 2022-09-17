Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Emiliano Grillo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 212-yard par-3 seventh green, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.