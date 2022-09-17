Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Doug Ghim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Lower is in 1st at 13 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An is in 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.